Worth Every Step

|Too bad the view didn’t include him.
Yesterday, I had to drive down to Dartmouth for my six-month follow-up appointment with my neurologist. Everything looks good, so that was a relief.
Since I don’t like making the drive all the way down there and then having to go back to work, I took the day off. With a little extra time on my hands, I did a bit of shopping before heading over to Quechee Gorge—the so-called “Little Grand Canyon of Vermont.”
I decided to hike down to the bottom of the gorge. If I heard the gentleman in the visitor center correctly, it’s about a mile down and a mile back up. It was definitely worth the effort. Quechee Gorge is a beautiful place, and standing beside the Ottauquechee River at the bottom gives you a completely different perspective than looking down from above.
After making the climb back to the top, I walked across the bridge that spans the gorge. Looking down to where I had just been, I was amazed at just how deep the gorge really is. My thighs are a little sore this morning, but not nearly as sore as I expected them to be.
I hope everyone has a great weekend!
|Looking back toward the bridge from the bottom of Quechee Gorge.
|The view from the bridge. The arrow points to where I had been just a few minutes earlier.
1 comment:
Nice. Love hiking in beautiful places.
Post a Comment