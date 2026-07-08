The 5:00 A.M. Negotiations

Do you ever wake up and think, I really don’t want to deal with today? That’s how I felt this morning. If it weren’t for Isabella, I probably would have slept in. Of course, she had other ideas because breakfast wasn’t going to serve itself.
I think she has finally gotten the message that I’m not getting out of bed before 5:00 a.m. She still makes a halfhearted attempt to wake me around 4:00, but lately she gives up pretty quickly. Instead, she climbs on top of me and waits, making sure she’s in the perfect position for the moment I finally get up. I’m not sure how she knows it’s 4:00 every morning. Sometimes I swear she can read a clock.
I do know why 5:00 a.m. is the point where her patience runs out. That’s when a light in my living automatically comes on every morning. To Isabella, that light means, “Human, breakfast time has officially arrived.”
Well, I’m up now, and she’s fed.
The good news is that she seems to be feeling much better. I haven’t heard her cough in over a week, and she’s acting like her normal, happy self again. I’m very thankful that her asthma appears to be under control. I’m still planning to go ahead with her echocardiogram at the end of the month. Even though she seems healthy again, I want the peace of mind of knowing everything is okay.
I hope all of you have a wonderful day!
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