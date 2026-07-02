Fireworks, Family, and Summer Memories

Severe thunderstorms rolled through the area last night. I was afraid we’d lose electricity because it flickered several times. Between the thunder and the lightning, I didn’t sleep well and was awakened repeatedly until the storms finally moved on. The weatherman said this morning that there were nearly 23,000 lightning strikes in the area overnight. I’m just glad the worst of it is behind us. Unfortunately, we’re expecting another hot, humid, and sunny day today.
The good news is that this is my last workday of the week. We have tomorrow off for Independence Day. Since I didn’t mention it yesterday, Happy Belated Canada Day to my friends to the north!
For my friends here in the United States, do you have any plans for the Fourth of July?
Growing up, my family always celebrated with a big barbecue. We’d have ribs, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and enough side dishes and desserts to feed an army. My Grandmama would make fresh-squeezed lemonade, and sometime in the afternoon we’d either cut into a cold watermelon or churn homemade ice cream—sometimes both. Family would come from all over Alabama and Florida to spend the day together, and those who stayed the night would gather outside to shoot off fireworks after dark.
Those Fourth of July celebrations are some of my favorite summer memories.
No comments:
Post a Comment