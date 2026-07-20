A Quiet Week Ahead (I Hope)

It’s Monday again. This should be a fairly easy week. (Knock on wood.)
I know I have emails to deal with, but nothing else is on my work calendar. On Thursday, I have an appointment with my neurologist at the Headache Clinic. Whenever I have to go to Dartmouth, I take the whole day off. The forecast is calling for sunny skies for the drive down, so that should make for a pleasant trip.
Friday will be my usual work-from-home day. Then on Saturday, I will open the museum for a special tour; I’ll only be there for about two hours, though. This isn’t a tour I’m required to give, but the people who requested it were so nice that I agreed to come in just for them. My boss kept telling me that I didn’t have to do it, but honestly, I wanted to. I love giving tours to people who have a genuine interest in the history preserved in our museum. Besides, it means I get to leave work two hours early on Wednesday afternoon, which is a nice bonus.
I hope everyone has a great week!
1 comment:
Hello. I should like to visit the museum and hear your explanation. Many years ago, when I was young, I visited every Sunday of the year Prado Museum in Madrid, where I was born and live. And I did it with the pupils of Official Tourism School. I always liked to watch slowly at the paintings and sculptures hearing the explanations of our teacher, Mrs. Covadonga, historician at the University. She made her best for us to learn about art, to learn at seeing a picture, an sculpture, the art in itself. Now, I'd like to remind those years of my youthness listening you and watching the museum, there in your town. I'm sure it will be very interesting and instructive to know it with you like my teacher in my maturity. Hugs, and thank you!. Henri.
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