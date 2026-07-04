Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
AMO al dueño del culo que está a la derecha.Ángel
No camping or hiking, just relaxing by the pool California style :)Got the bbq going to serve up hot dogs, hamburgers, beef ribs and corn on the cob. And made potato salad, broccoli salad, Hawaiian delight fruit salad along with homemade ice-cream, Martha Washington cherry cake and bourbon laced pecan pie :)CA jock
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AMO al dueño del culo que está a la derecha.
Ángel
No camping or hiking, just relaxing by the pool California style :)
Got the bbq going to serve up hot dogs, hamburgers, beef ribs and corn on the cob. And made potato salad, broccoli salad, Hawaiian delight fruit salad along with homemade ice-cream, Martha Washington cherry cake and bourbon laced pecan pie :)
CA jock
Post a Comment