Saturday, July 4, 2026

Pic of the Day

Hiking on the Fourth, anyone?
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2 comments:

Anonymous said...

AMO al dueño del culo que está a la derecha.
Ángel

July 4, 2026 at 6:45 PM
Anonymous said...

No camping or hiking, just relaxing by the pool California style :)
Got the bbq going to serve up hot dogs, hamburgers, beef ribs and corn on the cob. And made potato salad, broccoli salad, Hawaiian delight fruit salad along with homemade ice-cream, Martha Washington cherry cake and bourbon laced pecan pie :)
CA jock

July 4, 2026 at 8:08 PM

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