The Bed Is Calling

Happy Independence Day weekend to all of my friends in the United States! I hope everyone has a safe, fun, and relaxing holiday, whether you’re spending it with family, watching fireworks, firing up the grill, or just enjoying a long weekend.
As for me, I’m taking full advantage of having the day off. Isabella has already made sure she got her breakfast, so my responsibilities for the morning are officially complete. Now my bed is calling, and I fully intend to answer. Sleeping in sounds like the perfect way to start the holiday weekend.
Have a wonderful Fourth of July! 🇺🇸
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