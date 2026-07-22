This will be a short post today.
I have a couple of posts in the works to continue last week’s discussion about the print media that gave gay men a chance to admire handsome, fit men in the days before the internet—without having to turn to porn magazines or videos. I’m still putting the finishing touches on them and adding the images I want to include, so they’re not quite ready yet.
I’m also leaving work a little early today because I’ll be putting in a couple of hours at the museum on Saturday. If I can avoid a migraine, I plan to use the extra time this afternoon to finish those posts so they’ll be ready for Thursday and Friday.
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